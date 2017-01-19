Follow Clark Smart Travel pages for the latest news
Build a Habitat home with Clark Howard! Join Clark and Atlanta Habitat for Humanity as we build affordable homes for families in need. It's...Learn More
Got a brief consumer question, tip or story for Clark? Submit your question for Clark here Please note: Submitting a question to “Ask...Learn More
Clark's FREE call-in help line provides personal consumer advice and problem resolution. Call our Consumer Action Center at 404-892-8227, M-F, 10am-7PM ET
$470 Denver to Paris...View Deals
$683 Lisbon, Portugal through October...View Deals
$605 RT Kauai through December 20...View Deals